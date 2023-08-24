Environment Ministry launches 2023-2025 strategy

AMMAN — Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh on Thursday announced the launch of the Ministry of Environment's strategy for 2023-2025.

This strategy aligns with the national programmes across various economic, administrative and political fronts, and serves as a response to environmental challenges and a method to achieve sustainable development and green growth.

Radaidah said in a statement to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the new strategy is the result of continuous efforts aimed at protecting the natural environment through collaboration with national institutions, civil society organisations and international organisations that work on environmental issues.

He highlighted that this strategy focuses on several key objectives, including green growth, biodiversity conservation, climate action leadership, improving local environmental quality, sustainable waste management, enhancing environmental awareness and raising the level of institutional work within the ministry.

Radaidah noted that the dedicated teams have worked on developing a monitoring and evaluation mechanism for this strategy to review achievement levels and ensure progress in the right direction, enhancing Jordan's global standing by tracking global environmental performance indicators and continuing to launch innovative environmental initiatives that receive international acclaim

He called upon the Ministry of Environment's staff to support the implementation of this strategy and translate it into tangible reality. He emphasised that protecting the environment and preserving ecological balance is a collective challenge that can be met through cooperation and determination, leading to positive results and the preservation of a sustainable environment for future generations.

Radaidah also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Agency’s continuous support for the Ministry, including their assistance in developing this strategy.

According to the minister, the contents of the strategy are outlined on the Ministry of Environment's website through the following link: (https://www.moenv.gov.jo/ebv4.0/root_storage/ar/eb_list_page/final_-_moenv_strategy_.pdf).