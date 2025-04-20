Entrepreneurship Ministry prioritises operational readiness in digital services — official

Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Samira Zoubi on Sunday, during a field visit to the Disaster Recovery Data Centre in Aqaba, says that operational ‘efficiency and reliability’ in providing digital government services are a ‘strategic’ priority (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Samira Zoubi on Sunday said that operational "efficiency and reliability" in providing digital government services are a ministry "strategic" priority, given its "pivotal" role in enhancing business continuity and maintaining "readiness" of the digital infrastructure.

Zoubi made the remarks during a field visit to the Disaster Recovery Data Centre in Aqaba, a key pillar of the national digital transformation system, which provides backup technical solutions that ensure continued vital government systems and services in emergency situations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The hub hosts backup of government data and applications within an alternative and secure operating environment and features an "advanced" infrastructure that includes "high-performance" servers, secure communication networks, and "independent" power and cooling systems.

During the tour, Zoubi and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the facility's technical and operational "readiness," data backup and recovery mechanisms, and business continuity and emergency response plans.

Zoubi noted that this visit was within the framework of the ministry's periodic follow-up to ensure "effectiveness" of the digital infrastructure and enhance capability of public institutions to address technical challenges, in line with the best global practices and standards in business continuity and digital transformation.

Visiting Aqaba Government Services Centre, she underlined the importance of improving the beneficiary experience and ensuring service "quality and efficiency".

Zoubi praised the "readiness" of the staff and their role in providing "effective and distinguished" services.