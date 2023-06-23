Energy Ministry official highlights Jordan’s green drive at ESCWA meet in Lebanon

Assistant Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Hassan Hiari during the 14th session of the Energy Committee of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia held in Beirut (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Assistant Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Hassan Hiari stressed the importance of establishing a unified electrical grid that connects countries.

Hiari noted that such a step would facilitate the transmission of green energy from countries with high production capacity, thereby reducing cost, according to a ministry statement.

Hiari’s remarks came during the 14th session of the Energy Committee of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) held in Beirut.

The ministry official reviewed Jordan's role in keeping up with the global transformations, noting that His Majesty King Abdullah sponsored the launch of the Economic Modernisation Vision in June 2022, which seeks to increase Jordan's ranking in prosperity indicators, global competitiveness and economic indicators, and helps improve Jordanians' satisfaction with their standard of living.

He added that the capacity of Jordan’s solar and wind power projects to generate electricity reached about 2.6 gigawatts, contributing to the production of nearly 27 per cent of the total electricity consumed in the Kingdom by the end of 2022.

In this regard, Hiari explained that the contribution of renewable energy to the total electricity consumed was only 1 per cent until 2014 and has gradually increased until it reached its current rate.

He said that electricity coverage in the Kingdom has reached 99.9 per cent of the population, noting that Jordan is among few countries in the region that have achieved high rates of electricity coverage.

Hiari said that green hydrogen production has become necessary to mitigate the impact of climate change impacts and halt environmental degradation. He noted that hydrogen has the potential to mitigate the negative effects of climate change, including global warming, melting ice, weather disruptions, and increased frequency of hurricanes, all of which are caused by high carbon emissions.

He highlighted the Kingdom's strategic geographical location, which positions it to export green hydrogen and its derivatives to global markets.

Hiari said that these measures include the development of a green hydrogen strategy which is expected to be adopted and announced during the third quarter of this year as part of the Kingdom's drive to expand clean energy sources and integrate local energy sources into the energy mix.