Enabel organises third professional standards workshop

The Belgian Development Agency (Enabel) held 3rd workshop to develop professional standards and curriculum of control and monitoring systems (Photo courtesy of Enabel)

AMMAN — The Belgian Development Agency (Enabel) organised its third workshop aimed to develop the professional standards and curriculum of control and monitoring systems.

The workshop was held as part of the second phase of the Qudra Programme, titled “Resilience for refugees, IDPs, returnees and host communities in response to the protected Syrian and Iraqi crises”.

Held with the presence of instructors from the National Company for Employment and Training (NET), and representatives from the private sector, the workshop’s main objective was to formulate the overall framework of the protection and control system occupation.

Speaking with The Jordan Times on the sidelines of the workshop, Enabel’s skills development expert and acting intervention manager Zaid Al Qaisi pointed out that “the framework for control and monitoring systems will be developed, taking into account the different perspectives of employers and experts in this area”.

Qaisi also noted that the professional competencies guaranteed by occupational standards, which were announced at a previous workshop this year, will be identified over the course of the two-day workshop in order to come up with practical and positive steps for the upcoming period.

The workshop comes within the capacity-building activities conducted by the NET and other relevant experts to build a demand-driven curriculum, according to an Enabel statement sent to The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

Mohammad Khair Irshaid, the session facilitator and a curriculum development consultant, said that the workshop gains its importance due to being “directly associated with setting up-to-date curriculum content for control systems in installation and maintenance”.

“This is the third workshop, after which we will start developing a practical and theoretical curriculum,” he told The Jordan Times.

In Jordan, Enabel, in its capacity as a socially-oriented public company, supports development activities by focusing on the education sector and supporting the local government.

Additionally, the company is working to improve unemployment in Jordan, particularly for vulnerable Jordanian youth, women and Syrian refugees.