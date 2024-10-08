Empowering women with disabilities: Key Forum concludes on economic participation

The forum aims to increase the involvement of women with disabilities in the activities, programmes, and projects of civil society organisations (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) on Tuesday concluded a forum on enhancing the economic participation of women with disabilities.

The forum aimed to increase the involvement of women with disabilities in the activities, programmes, and projects of civil society organisations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two-day forum included the participation of experts and activists in the field of disability rights, along with several civil society organisations.

Participants discussed the challenges faced by women with disabilities in the labour market, presenting a range of programmes aimed at empowering and integrating people with disabilities, including women, into the policies and action plans of civil society organisations.

They highlighted the importance of creating an inclusive work environment that supports the rights of women with disabilities and the necessity of incorporating their issues into economic development plans to make them more inclusive.

Director of the Independent Living Directorate at HCD Rasha Odwan highlighted that the forum represents a significant step in enhancing the economic participation of women with disabilities, which is a key requirement for achieving comprehensive development and equal opportunities.

Head of the Women's Committee at the council Rawan Barakat emphasised the vital role of civil society organisations in empowering women with disabilities.