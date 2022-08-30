Electric cars ‘dominate’ automobile sector — JFZIC

Clearance rates for electric cars have increased by roughly 250 per cent since last year, said Jihad Abu Nasser, representative of the automobile sector at the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (Photo courtesy of unsplash.com)

AMMAN — Clearance rates for electric cars have increased by roughly 250 per cent since last year, said Jihad Abu Nasser, representative of the automobile sector at the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC).

According to statistics issued by the JFZIC, roughly 10,148 electric cars were cleared in the first eight months of this year, while 3,091 electric cars were cleared during the same period last year.

However, “gasoline cars’ clearance rates dropped by roughly 15 per cent, and those of hybrid cars dropped by roughly 40 per cent,” Abu Nasser told The Jordan Times, noting that electric cars are currently “dominating” the automobile market.

Due to rising fuel prices, consumer demand in most countries around the world, including Jordan, is increasingly favouring electric cars, he added.

Abu Nasser also pointed out that rising demand resulted in a drastic increase in shipping costs, which have risen by $1,500 since July.

“If the rise in shipping costs turns out to be temporary, car dealers will not increase prices,” he continued, noting that the situation will be clearer in the upcoming weeks.

Yasser Al Awamleh, a local car dealer, said that shipping costs “won’t be decreasing anytime soon”.

“I know many car dealers who are planning on shipping a large number of electric cars,” he told The Jordan Times, adding that the increase in prices and shipping costs is “a natural outcome” of the increase in demand.

Awamleh also noted that gasoline cars’ prices have decreased between JD500 to JD1,000 “at least”, due to a sharp decline in demand.

“I will not be buying gasoline cars anymore. The last time I brought one was three months ago, and I haven’t been able to sell it yet,” he said.

Mohammad Gharib, another local car dealer, noted that the demand for electric cars is “unprecedented”.

“Shipping electric cars from Korea used to cost us $1,000. Now it’s between $2,500 to $3,000,” he told The Jordan Times.

Currently, Jordan only imports electric cars from Korea and China. Imports of electric cars from Europe and the US have almost ceased due to their extremely high prices, according to Abu Nasser.

Ghalib added that hybrid cars’ prices have also witnessed a rise, amounting to over JD1,000.

“Those who have always owned gasoline cars find it difficult to switch to electric cars immediately, so they usually opt for hybrids,” he said.

The increase in electric car prices, which occurred last month, sits between JD2,500 to JD4,000, according to the local dealers interviewed by The Jordan Times.