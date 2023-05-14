Education Ministry to reduce admissions to medicine, dentistry degree programmes

By Rayya Al Muheisen - May 14,2023 - Last updated at May 14,2023

AMMAN — The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is gradually reducing the number of admissions to medicine and dentistry programmes in the coming years, Muhannad Al Khatib, director of the Unified Admission Coordination Unit and the official spokesperson for the ministry, told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

“This decision is based on the directives of the Higher Education Council, which aims to ensure that the absorptive capacity of each specialty is not exceeded,” Khatib added.

The number of admissions to medical specialties will be controlled, and the Higher Education Accreditation Commission will not permit the decided-upon numbers to be exceeded, Khatib said.

“Currently, there are approximately 22,000 medical students and 5,000 dental students studying in universities across the Kingdom,” he added.

The gradual reduction of admissions will help maintain high standards in medical and dental education, ensuring that each student receives the necessary attention and resources they need to succeed, Khatib said.

This decision has elicited mixed reactions from professors and students on social media. While some professors have welcomed the move, stating that it will help improve the quality of education and training provided to medical and dental students, some students are concerned about the potential impact on their future careers.

“While the decision to reduce admissions to medical and dental degree programmes in Jordan has the potential to improve the quality of education and training provided to students, it is important to carefully consider the potential negative impacts on students and the healthcare system,” Abdel Rahman Shaher, former health director at the Ministry of Health, told The Jordan Times.

It is essential for the government and universities to work together to address any potential challenges and ensure that the country has enough skilled medical and dental professionals to meet the needs of its growing population, Shaher added.

Dentist Leen Qudah told The Jordan Times that reducing admissions to medical and dental faculties could also have an impact on the country’s healthcare system, as it may result in a shortage of healthcare professionals in certain areas.

“This could lead to increased pressure on existing healthcare providers, potentially compromising the quality of care provided to patients,” Qudah added.

However, reducing the number of admissions will allow universities to maintain high standards of education and training, Qudah said.