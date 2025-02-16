You are here
Education Ministry announces school hours during Ramadan
By JT - Feb 16,2025 - Last updated at Feb 16,2025
AMMAN — The Ministry of Education on Sunday announced the official working hours for education directorates during Ramadan, setting them from 9:00am to 2:30pm.
In a press statement, the ministry outlined the adjusted school schedules to accommodate the holy month of fasting, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
For single-shift schools, the first class will begin at 9:00am, with each class lasting 40 minutes.
A 10-minute recess will be provided, while the usual five-minute breaks between classes will be cancelled.
The school day will conclude with the seventh class ending at 1:50pm, and the eighth class will be cancelled from the schedule.
In double-shift schools, each class will last for 35 minutes, and the afternoon shift will start at 12:50pm.
Similar to single-shift schools, a 10-minute recess will be maintained and five-minute breaks between classes will also be eliminated.
The sixth class of morning shift will end at 12:40pm, while the afternoon shift will conclude at 4:30pm.
Also, for classes with more than 30 lessons per week, two activity periods, two physical education periods, and one art period will be cancelled.
