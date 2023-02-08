Economists welcome S. Arabia’s deferral of ban on old trucks

Economists in Jordan have welcomed Saudi Arabia’s six-month deferral of the implementation of a ban on trucks that are over 20 years old (File photo)

AMMAN — Economists in Jordan have welcomed Saudi Arabia’s six-month deferral of the implementation of a ban on trucks that are over 20 years old.

The decision gives room for Jordanian officials to rectify the situation related to the trucking industry, especially after a major strike last year, according to economist Hosam Ayesh.

“In my opinion, Saudi Arabia’s cooperation and suspension of the decision for a period of six months is an opportunity for truck owners and drivers to redress the situation,” he added.

“The Saudi market is important considering the level of bilateral trade exchange and transit through Saudi Arabia to other Gulf countries,” Ayesh said.

For economist Wajdi Makhamreh, the Saudi decision will help prevent any negative impact on the level of commercial trade between Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

“This decision has advantages. But the conditions put forward by Saudi Arabia must be followed and drivers should rectify their conditions. If they don’t fix the situation and abide by Saudi Arabia’s decision after six months, then this will be a serious issue,” he said.

In December last year, truck owners turned to the government for support amid Saudi ban on older trucks.

Saudi Arabia’s decision has caused sector losses of roughly JD250 million, according to media reports.

The average age of Jordan’s truck fleet is roughly 15 years, and around 7,500 out of the 22,000 licensed trucks were manufactured before 2002, making them over 20 years old.

Three thousand of these vehicles are transit trucks, which currently pass through the Saudi border to transport goods to and from other Gulf countries, such as Bahrain, the UAE and Kuwait, while the rest transport goods inside Jordan, or to Iraq and Syria.