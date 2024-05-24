Eager Lion Drill concludes at Qaser Tuba training field

By JT - May 24,2024 - Last updated at May 24,2024

The 2024 Eager Lion Drill concludes on Thursday, with an exercise led by the 48th Princess Alia Mechanised Brigade (JAF photo)

AMMAN — The 2024 Eager Lion Drill, carried out by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), concluded on Thursday, with an exercise led by the 48th Princess Alia Mechanised Brigade, operating under the Northern Military Zone.

Held at the Qaser Tuba training field, the exercise saw the participation of many countries, senior officers from the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), as well as military attachés, according to an army statement.

The exercise included a wide variety of military manoeuvres, including live-fire light and medium weapons firing, artillery and rocket launches, strategic bombing, reconnaissance missions, urban combat simulations, mortar firing, explosives handling, sniper engagements, Royal Air Force aircraft operations, counter-drone scenarios, air assaults, medical evacuations, air support missions, anti-tank operations, task force assaults, artillery operations and other military activities.

Participants demonstrated exceptional precision and professionalism in the execution of joint operations, highlighting their ability to manoeuvre and coordinate weapon systems effectively throughout the exercise phases.

Focusing on strategic, operational and tactical objectives, this year's Eager Lion Drill aimed to address various security challenges, including maritime security, anti-terrorism capabilities, enhancing information operations and AI capabilities, crisis and disaster response capabilities, humanitarian assistance, integrated air and missile defence systems, intelligence capabilities and the development of response capabilities to security threats and internal crises.

Besides Jordan, the exercise saw the participation of 33 countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, South Africa, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Norway, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, Oman, Egypt, Poland, Morocco, Canada, Spain, Romania, Yemen, Kosovo, Brunei and The Netherlands.`