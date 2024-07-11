Downtown Amman shops see 40% sales surge

AMMAN — Sales in Downtown Amman increased by nearly 40 per cent, according to stakeholders.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Mahmoud Ibrahim, owner of a women’s clothing store in downtown Amman, said, “We open around 9 am,” he explained, “and by that time, a significant number of visitors and tourists are already present in the area. This early foot traffic has contributed to our increased sales.”

Ibrahim also noted that the combination of sunshine and summer weather has played a pivotal role in attracting more people to the historic district, adding that overall sales have risen by approximately 25 per cent.

Food retailers also told The Jordan Times that customers stay out late and dine at different locations in Downtown Amman, noting that during the early hours of the day, mostly families visit and have an early breakfast or lunch.

Ammar Abdulla, a street vendor selling toys, highlighted the impact of mobile sales carts across Al Balad. “Different products are available,” he said, “and since the beginning of July, profits have been on the rise”. His own sales have increased by 20 to 30 per cent during this period, he added.

Toufiq Qureini, an employee at a sweets shop, highlighted the local buying habits. “When people come to Al Balad,” he noted, “the least they purchase is a coffee, tea, or some sweets.” Sales have seen a significant boost, particularly at the end of June and the beginning of July, he added.