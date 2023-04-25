DoS data shows spike in chickenpox cases in 2022

AMMAN — The number of chickenpox cases reported in the Kingdom witnessed a sharp rise in 2022 compared with the previous four years, according to official figures.

According to the Department of Statistics (DoS), 6,912 cases of chickenpox were reported during the past year, compared with 1,732 in 2021, 999 in 2020, 3,515 in 2019 and 6,211 in 2018. The number of reported communicable diseases showed a mixed trend last year when cases of 11 diseases increased and four diseases decreased compared to 2021. The number of five communicable diseases remained unchanged, according to a DoS statement obtained by The Jordan Times.

The death rate after admission at the Ministry of Health’s hospitals decreased to 1.8 per cent last year, compared with 2.2 per cent in 2021. The 1.8 per cent figure was consistent with 2020 and 2019.

The number of admissions to Ministry of Health hospitals increased in 2022 compared with 2021, reaching 417,232 patients last year compared with 378,879 in 2021.

The annual occupancy rate reached 73.2 per cent in 2022, compared with 64.6 per cent in 2021 as the average patient stay was 3.4 days in 2022, the data showed.

A total of 101,987 surgeries were performed in Ministry of Health hospitals last year, compared with 86,752 in 2021, according to the DoS statement, which also noted that the number of births recorded in ministry hospitals decreased to 72,581 in 2022 compared with 73,445 in 2021.