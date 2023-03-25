Domestic tourism slows over 1st weekend of Ramadan

The past weekend’s hotel occupancy rates stood below 50 per cent nationwide, according to Jordan Hotel Association (File photo)

AMMAN — Domestic tourism slows down during Ramadan, as Muslims choose to reconnect with one another and refrain from any activities that cause fatigue.

The past weekend’s hotel occupancy rates stood below 50 per cent nationwide, as the first weekend of Ramadan came to a close, according to Jordan Hotel Association (JHA) spokesperson, Mohammad Al Qassem.

During Ramadan — the fasting month in Islam — Muslims refrain from eating, drinking and smoking for almost 16 hours a day.

Qassem told The Jordan Times that hotel reservations decreased significantly during the past weekend in comparison with previous weekends of this year.

“Inbound tourism occupies the majority of hotel reservations, which indicates that the figures for March will not be disappointing,” Qassem added.

During the past weekend, occupancy rates for five-star hotels in Aqaba stood at 44 per cent, compared with 56 per cent in Dead Sea hotels, 40 per cent in the capital Amman and 85 per cent in Petra, Qassem said.

Occupancy rates for four-star hotels in Aqaba were about 47 per cent, the Dead Sea stood at 86 per cent, Amman at 60 per cent, and Petra at 78 per cent. Meanwhile, three-star hotel occupancy rates in Amman stood at 31 per cent, Petra at 60 per cent and Aqaba at 48 per cent, he added.

However, it is well known that domestic tourism slows down during the holy month of Ramadan, Qassem said.

In Islam, it is permissible to swim during the day in Ramadan, but the swimmer should take care to avoid letting water enter his stomach, according to online sources.

However, staying in the sun for long hours causes fatigue, and will most likely cause swimmers to feel thirsty. Therefore, Muslims generally avoid going to outdoor pool and sitting under the sun for long hours in order to get through the day without breaking their fast.

“Ramadan is a time for us to slow down and reconnect spiritually, physically and mentally with our faith and our relationship with God,” Jordanian Salma Hammad told The Jordan Times.

Hammad added that she doesn’t go out, swim or put forth any extraneous physical effort before sunset.

Jordanian Osama Saoudi told The Jordan Times that Ramadan is the primary month of the year families get together to enjoy a meal with nice company.

“I don’t go out during Ramadan. I try to enjoy it with the people I care for the most,” Saoudi added.