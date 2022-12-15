Digital empowerment a necessity for today’s classrooms, say teachers

Representative image. With the advent of new technological innovations, digitally empowered classrooms have become a necessity, according to educators (Photo courtesy of unsplash)

AMMAN — With the advent of new technological innovations, digitally empowered classrooms have become a necessity, according to educators.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship introduced its plans for the year ahead in this regard, as the 2023 draft budget law allocated JD2.5 million for developing innovative curriculum to improve the digital skills and capabilities of public school students.

The curriculum targets vocational students from the seventh grade through the 12th grade. At first, the curriculum would be implemented for 7th, 9th and 11th graders, and would be implemented in 2024 for 8th, 10th and 12th graders, according to the ministry.

Kholoud A., an Arabic school teacher with over 15 years of experience, told The Jordan Times that “technology has reshaped the educational systems across the world, and this is why it has become more important than ever to promote students’ digital skills that can support them throughout their lives”.

She pointed out that having basic digital skills has become a necessity for career readiness, and a lack of digital literacy may constitute a barrier to a learner’s future career.

People’s daily lives are increasingly becoming technology-based. Therefore, students of all ages should be encouraged to learn ICT skills, according to Rawan Tarawneh, a chemistry teacher.

“Technology has a positive impact on educational outcomes and transforms the whole educational experience for students,” she said.

“Technology is entwined with every aspect of today’s world, and touches all of our daily actions, so the ministry’s plans are timely,” Noor Manaseer, another teacher, told The Jordan Times over the phone.

Manaseer noted that technology adds a “fun-factor” to education, creates an engaging environment within the classroom, enhances students’ outcomes and improves their tech skills.

Digital skills have become a basic requirement, and all schools need the capacity to teach them now more than ever as tech skills are “truly an integral part of current educational systems,” she said.