Digital Economy Ministry unveils positive outlook on e-Passport technology

AMMAN — The electronic passport represents a positive step towards a highly secure technology, said Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh.

“The e-Passport contains an electronic chip and the very same holds the information that is printed on a passport’s data page,” Hanandeh told The Jordan Times. The electronic chips allow for an easy and more secure data upload, he added.

Pointing that until now three companies have been qualified to submit their offers to offer e-Passport services.

“Three international have qualified to offer e-Passport services… with the requirement to collaborate with a local company or establish an office in the Kingdom upon earning the project.”

According to the minister the current phase represents the preliminary objections phase. Further, he said that biometric passports also help prevent data fabrication, falsification and theft.

The ministry announced the e-Passport a fundamental requirement for visiting many countries, it streamlines travel processes by reducing waiting times and facilitating airport check-ins and border controls.

Additionally, the minister noted that the e-Passport utilises a number of technologies and contains a number of security features, asserting its resistance to data falsification.

The ministry has issued its tender in May this year for both local and international companies.