Digital Economy Ministry, Migrate ink deal to establish Amman’s 1st tech hub

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh and Migrate Chairman of the Board of Directors Nader Nehme during a signing ceremony on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship signed a partnership agreement and memorandum of understanding with Migrate on Thursday to establish the first tech hub in Amman.

Based in Jordan, Migrate is a leading business knowledge and networking company that provides innovative business support to its clients in the MENA region and global markets, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

The deal, signed by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh, and Migrate Chairman of the Board of Directors Nader Nehme, in the presence of Deputy British Ambassador in Jordan Helen Fazey, aims to provide integrated solutions and incentives to increase young people's access to digitally enabled jobs with private sector operators, through self-employment, or by running their own entrepreneurial projects.

Hanandeh emphasised the importance of spreading the culture of entrepreneurship among young Jordanians and in local communities, specifically by enhancing their life skills and innovation capabilities through these technical centres, ultimately transforming their ideas into innovative projects and easing obstacles that hinder starting their own businesses, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

"We are delighted to see the results of our funding through the Youth, Technology and Jobs project", Fazey said, adding that "the UK supports job opportunities in Jordan”.

Fazey also noted that the first tech hub helps bring the community the opportunities and skills needed to create jobs in Jordan.

The hub provides spaces for co-working and networking for trainers, entrepreneurs and employers, she said.

The tech hub in Amman, established by the agreement, will be designed, operated and managed by Migrate in adherence with the ministry's plan through the Youth and Technology and Jobs Project to run technical centres in the governorates and Amman's underprivileged regions.

Targeting youth and women, the centre will serve as a platform that provides common space for freelancers, incubators and civil society institutions, among others.