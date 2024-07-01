Diesel, unleaded gasoline prices decrease in July

The Fuel Pricing Committee at the Ministry of Energy decides on Sunday to reduce the prices of unleaded 90 and 95-octane gasoline increase the price of diesel, and maintain the price of kerosene for July (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Fuel Pricing Committee at the Ministry of Energy decided on Sunday to reduce the prices of unleaded 90 and 95-octane gasoline increase the price of diesel, and maintain the price of kerosene for July.

Based on the decline in fuel prices in global markets during the past month, the committee decided to reduce the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline to JD0.900 per litre during July, compared with JD0.915 in June, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of unleaded gasoline 95-octane will also decrease to JD1.140 per litre during July, compared with JD1.155 per litre in June.

Diesel will be sold at a price of JD0.705 up from JD0.700 per litre in June.

The price of kerosene will remain unchanged during July and will continue to be sold at JD 0.620 per litre. The price of the 12.5kg gas cylinder remains at JD7, according to the committee’s decision.

The committee meets monthly to discuss price adjustments in the wake of fluctuations in global oil prices.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission also decided on Sunday to keep the “fuel price differences” category on monthly electricity bills for July at zero fils per kilowatt-hour.