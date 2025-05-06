Dialogue forum highlights women’s role in shaping Jordan's political future

By JT - May 06,2025 - Last updated at May 06,2025

The Solidarity is Global Institute holds a dialogue forum titled "Women's Participation in Political Life" as part of its “Safe Pathways” initiative, supported by the African Development Fund (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Solidarity is Global Institute (SIGI) held a dialogue forum titled "Women's Participation in Political Life" as part of its “Safe Pathways” initiative, supported by the African Development Fund.

The institute stressed that Jordan’s ongoing political reforms present a “real” chance to elevate women's roles in public life, especially in leadership and decision-making positions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It pointed to the results of the 20th Parliamentary elections, which saw 27 women elected, 18 through the quota and 9 through the general list, as a “notable” milestone.

The event gathered current and former female MPs, civil society representatives, youth leaders, and local community figures, where participants underscored that women’s presence in the Parliament is not only symbolic but essential to “meaningful” engagement in drafting legislation, particularly on matters impacting women and families.

Speakers stressed that women's political participation must be seen as a “national obligation” rather than a symbolic achievement, calling for a stronger commitment by female lawmakers to legislative efforts that promote justice, fairness, and leadership rooted in equality.

Challenges facing women in political office were also discussed.

Former MP Amal Rufou of the 16th Parliament pointed to prevailing social norms as a major obstacle, noting that although the current legal framework offers broader chances for women to run for office, cultural barriers still hinder full participation.

Rufou stressed that promoting awareness of democratic rights is vital to increasing the number of women engaging in political life, which would ultimately lead to more balanced and inclusive representation.

Former MPs Najah Azza and Asma Rawahneh reflected on their parliamentary experience, highlighting how legislative proposals related to women’s rights often encounter political resistance.

Participants called on civil society organisations to involve men more actively in advocacy work, stressing that women's issues are national concerns that impact all segments of society.

The forum concluded with several recommendations, including integrating male and female leaders into specialised training on legislation and parliamentary oversight, and enhancing women’s representation in parliamentary committees, mainly the Legal Committee.

SIGI has previously held similar dialogue sessions in Irbid, Amman and Zarqa, in collaboration with stakeholders from various sectors.

These meetings have reached women working in agriculture, education, health, industry, local governance, and women with disabilities and those undergoing cancer treatment.