Deputising for King, Shamali inaugurates 25th Arab International Cement Conference

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Arab International Cement Conference and Exhibition on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali on Tuesday inaugurated the 25th Arab International Cement Conference and Exhibition (AICCE25).

Speaking at the conference, Shamali stressed the importance of AICCE25, which showcases the advancements of the Arab cement industry as well as its competitiveness on the world market, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The conference, organised by the Council of Arab Economic Unity, the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Construction and the Arab Union for Cement and Building Materials (AUCBM), also addressed issues related to alternative fuels, alternative raw materials, energy saving methods and carbon emissions reduction.

Shamali said that discussing such topics demonstrates a trend among companies to comply with environmental requirements and leverage modern manufacturing technologies, stressing the significance of the participation of a group of Arab academics and specialists in these fields.

He said that the cement industry is constantly developing in terms of production inputs as well as design and manufacturing methods, noting that such conferences allow experts to exchange information and expertise, and allow large enterprises to introduce new technologies to small enterprises.

On industry investments, the minister said that Jordan has five factories with an estimated investment volume of JD2 billion and a production capacity of about 11 million tonnes annually.

He added that hosting AICCE25 this year is part of the Jordanian government's commitment to supporting and developing various industries and encouraging public-private sector partnerships to leverage available opportunities and keep pace with economic and administrative developments.

Chairman of the AUCBM Prince Nayef Bin Sultan Al Kabeer said that the Arab cement industry has witnessed major developments over the past few decades, with the production capacity of cement factories reaching more than 390 million tonnes annually.

Despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and regional conflicts, the cement industry has started a gradual recovery, he said, noting that most Arab countries import construction materials.

On the union’s environmental efforts, the prince pointed out that the AUCBM participated in prepping the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's 2050 roadmap to address carbon emissions, preserve the environment and sustain the cement industry.