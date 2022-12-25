You are here
Deputising for King, Deputy PM Kreishan attends Christmas mass in Bethlehem
By JT - Dec 25,2022 - Last updated at Dec 25,2022
AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Deputy Prime Minister and Local Administration Minister Tawfiq Kreishan on Saturday attended the Christmas mass at Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity, which was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Dec 22, 2022
