Demonstrators rally against Gaza violence, demand ceasefire across Kingdom

In one collective voice, pro-Gaza protests and walkouts continue across different parts of the Kingdom (By Maria Weldali)

AMMAN — In one collective voice, pro-Gaza protests and walkouts continue across different parts of the Kingdom, sparked by the indiscriminate atrocities and attacks that have resulted in wiping out entire families in the besieged city.

In street protests, demonstrators chanted slogans such as, “Free free Palestine” and “Gaza resists”, with many waving the Palestinian flags and holding banners saying “Save Gaza”, “Ceasefire Now”, “We Stand with Gaza” in both Arabic and English.

Online videos and content on social media platforms showed the huge turnout of demonstrators in the Kingdom, who have rallied in solidarity with Palestinian families in Gaza, condemning the high rate of casualties.

“It has been two months since the onset of the Gaza war, large crowds of demonstrators continue to take to streets and we are not planning to stop,” Nada Fawaz, a demonstrator near Al Kalouti Mosque on Friday, told The Jordan Times.

Calls for a permanent ceasefire will continue, she said. Fawaz noted that people of all ages are actively taking part, particularly in the nationwide protests occurring on Fridays after prayers.

Nermina Nazzal, also a protestor near Al Kalouti Mosque said, “We are sending our message loud and clear…the spiraling violence in Gaza is intolerable, and the least we can do is voice our anger and concern during peaceful demonstrations.”

The protests are not only taking place on ground, but also on social media platforms where huge waves of anger are voiced, she noted.

On Saturday, Moataz Al Omari who joined a protest in downtown Amman, said that “people are not giving up because the Palestinian cause is their cause as human beings”.

Omari emphasised that whoever is against the people in Gaza being killed and targeted is supporting genocidal actions.

Other pro-Palestine protests on Friday, took place in Amman’s downtown, Ajloun, Karak and other governorates.