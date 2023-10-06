Dams ready for rainy season — Water Ministry

A view of the King Talal Dam in Jerash, some 50km north of Amman (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The Kingdom’s dams are ready to receive the upcoming rainy season, said the Ministry of Water and Irrigation spokesperson, Omar Salameh.

He told The Jordan Times on Thursday that a specialised committee has finalised its annual check-up, which confirmed the safety of all dams in Jordan and their readiness for rainfall.

He added that the Water Ministry tries to always maintain a strategic water reserve in dams, but that is subject to the performance of the rainy season.

The total storage of dams in the Kingdom currently stands at 75 million cubic metres, or 21 per cent. During the same period last year, dams’ storage totalled 31 million cubic metres, or 11 per cent, according to Salameh.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Water Ministry stressed the strategic importance of dams, especially since the Kingdom is dealing with limited water resources, fluctuating rainfall levels, amid growing population pressures and an economic recovery, which are increasing water demands.

The ministry stressed that it will exert all possible efforts to maximise water utilisation and increase the Kingdom’s storage capacity through building new dams.

The four-day weather forecast issued by the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) predicts temperate autumn weather in most regions across the Kingdom, marked by the appearance of clouds on medium and high latitudes, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It showed that temperatures on Friday will range between a high of 27°C during the day and a low of 15°C at night.

Arabia Weather, a weather forecasting company, predicts that the Kingdom will be gradually impacted by unstable weather conditions on Monday.

It predicted the appearance of clouds at medium and high altitudes with the possibility of rain showers.