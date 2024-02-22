Cyprus gender equality commissioner hails Jordanian women’s empowerment efforts

Commissioner for Gender Equality of the Republic of Cyprus Josie Christodoulou

AMMAN — Commissioner for Gender Equality of the Republic of Cyprus Josie Christodoulou praised the tireless efforts exerted by local women groups in Jordan to empower their status in the society and strengthen gender equality.

Christodoulou, who was on was on a two-day trip to Jordan that aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between Cyprus and Jordan, said her visit complemented Cyprus’s strong historical bond and collaboration with the Kingdom throughout the years.

“Jordan is one of the strategic partners with Cyprus and gender equality is part of this agenda of collaboration between the two countries,” Christodoulou told The Jordan Times.

The collaboration started in 2019 with Cyprus funding some projects related to women's empowerment and the promotion of gender equality, according to Christodoulou.

The Cypriot envoy said her visit to the Kingdom was valuable since it paved the way for her and women groups to exchange knowledge, practices, and thoughts and to explore ways of collaboration.

“We discussed common challenges and explored ways of collaboration to step up together and join our voices in the promotion of gender equality,” she stated.

“For me, women’s rights are a global issue and my discussions with various women groups proved that we still face similar challenges on different levels,” Christodoulou added.

According to Christodoulou, the total aid from Cyprus to Jordan from 2019 to 2023 was 805,000 euros and supported six bilateral projects.

One of the main projects, according to Christodoulou, is gender-based violence awareness on cybercrime and bullying.

“This is an up-to-date issue that is affecting many women who are using social media,” she asserted.

Another project that Cyprus is finding, Christodoulou added, is assisting Jordan in implementing their own national women's peace and security agenda (JONAP).

The (2018-2021) Jordanian National Action Plan (JONAP) for advancing the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (UNSCR 1325), and its subsequent resolutions, was developed to respond to the country’s latest security and military challenges.

JONAP presents a significant step on national and international levels, as it represents an umbrella that brings together the government, the security and military sectors, civil society organisations and other national institutions to coordinate efforts to support the role of women in achieving security and peace.

“It is crucial for us to see more women in diplomacy, defence, security and other relevant fields,” Christodoulou stressed.

The Jordanian National Commission for Women helped organise Christodoulou’s visit to the Kingdom and connected her with women groups and females serving in the field.

Christodoulou concluded by saying: “I am here to learn and share knowledge and, of course, to continue supporting local projects in Jordan to achieve the necessary impact on women and the society as a whole”.

Cyprus Ambassador to the Kingdom Michalis Ioannou has reiterated on different occasions that the support of Cyprus to women empowerment in Jordan is part of the overall effort of the govt of Cyprus to further enhance its bilateral ties with Jordan.

Commending the two countries' ties, the envoy said that Jordan is among the top beneficiaries of Cyprus’ development assistance, meant to support projects relevant to women's empowerment and children’s rights, notably the right to education.