Curtains rise for 6th edition of Italian film festival

Italian Ambassador Luciano Pezzotti speaks during the opening of the sixth edition of the Italian film festival ‘Fare Cinema’, hosted by the Royal Film Commission, on Monday (Photo courtesy of Italian embassy Facebook page)

AMMAN — The sixth edition of the Italian film festival "Fare Cinema", hosted by the Royal Film Commission, kicked off on Monday.

In his opening remarks, Italian Ambassador Luciano Pezzotti highlighted the tradition of excellence in Italian cinema, with a multitude of movies, directors and actors who contributed to the history of “the seventh art”, a statement from the Italian embassy said.

“Cinema builds bridges between generations and cultures, creating a common ground for dialogue and mutual understanding,” the ambassador underlined.

The festival opened with the screening of award-winning film "Dry", directed by Paolo Virzì, known as one of the greatest Italian directors and a keen observer of Italian society, which he portrays in his movies.

The film won several awards, including the Pasinetti Award for Best Film and the Green Drop Award. It also received a Special Mention and Soundtrack Stars Award at the Venice Film Festival in 2022.

Tuesday evening of the festival featured a screening of "The Eight Mountains", directed by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch. The film features two of the most prominent Italian actors of late, Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi, who portray the story of a friendship that resists time and life's difficulties.

The film was awarded the Jury Prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for the “Palme d'Or” for Best Film. It was also among the official selections at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and received the 2023 “David di Donatello” award for Best Film.

On Wednesday evening, the festival will come to a close with the screening of the comedy "Out of Tune", directed by the actor, director, screenwriter and showman Rocco Papaleo.

Papaleo boasts a 40-year-long career in show business, and through the film, provides viewers with an “out of the ordinary”, introspective comedy that represents a journey into the past and a search for identity.