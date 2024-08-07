You are here
Crown Prince thanks Royal Medical Services
By JT - Aug 07,2024 - Last updated at Aug 08,2024
HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday expresses his gratitude to the Royal Medical Services for the medical care provided to HRH Princess Rajwa and their newborn daughter, HRH Princess Iman
In a post featuring a photo of himself with Princess Rajwa and their newborn daughter, Princess Iman, the Crown Prince wrote: "He who does not thank people does not thank God... I thank the Royal Medical Services’ staff for the medical care they have provided to Rajwa and Iman over the past period".
The Royal Hashemite Court announced last Saturday that Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa have welcomed a baby girl named Iman.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania on Saturday welcomed Princess Iman Bint Hussein, their first granddaughter. The R
AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Saturday welcomed the birth of his daughter, Princess Iman, in a post on his Instagram official account.
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday wrote on X platform to celebrate the birth of HRH Princess Iman, daughter of HRH Crown Prince
Opinion
Aug 06, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 06, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.