You are here
Crown Prince, Ms Rajwa Al Saif visit ‘Scent of Colour’ initiative
By JT - Jan 23,2023 - Last updated at Jan 23,2023
AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein, accompanied by Ms Rajwa Al Saif on Monday visited the ‘Scent of Colour’ initiative, which aims to teach the blind and visually impaired to draw by identifying colours through the sense of smell.
The Crown Prince and Ms Saif were briefed on the creative works of students, during a workshop at Darat Suheil by artist Suheil Baqaeen in Jabal Luweibdeh in Amman.
Related Articles
Opinion
Jan 23, 2023
Jan 23, 2023
Jan 23, 2023
Jan 23, 2023
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 22, 2023
Jan 22, 2023
Jan 22, 2023
Jan 23, 2023
Jan 22, 2023
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.