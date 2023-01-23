Crown Prince, Ms Rajwa Al Saif visit ‘Scent of Colour’ initiative

AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein, accompanied by Ms Rajwa Al Saif on Monday visited the ‘Scent of Colour’ initiative, which aims to teach the blind and visually impaired to draw by identifying colours through the sense of smell.

The Crown Prince and Ms Saif were briefed on the creative works of students, during a workshop at Darat Suheil by artist Suheil Baqaeen in Jabal Luweibdeh in Amman.