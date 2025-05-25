You are here
Crown Prince marks Jordan’s 79th Independence Day with message of pride
By JT - May 25,2025 - Last updated at May 25,2025
HRH Crown Prince’s post congratulating Jordanians on the 79th Independence Day
AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Sunday marked the occasion of Jordan’s 79th Independence Day, with a message celebrating the nation’s enduring pride and legacy.
Posting on his official Instagram account, the Crown Prince shared a photo bearing the words: “A day when glory and pride were written.”
