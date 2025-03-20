Crown Prince joins national football team’s training

HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday attends the national football team’s training session, as the players made their final preparations for their upcoming match against Palestine (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday evening attended the national football team’s training session, as the players made their final preparations for their upcoming match against Palestine.

The match, scheduled for Thursday at 9:15pm at Amman International Stadium, is a key fixture in the third and final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The national team, under coach Jamal Sellami, conducted its last practice session at the match venue, with media present. Reports indicate that the players are physically and technically ready for the "important" match.

Sellami stressed the importance of securing a win in his pre-match comments, saying: “We are fully aware of the challenge ahead, facing a team with strong players. Our goal is to secure three points and keep progressing towards qualification.”

Although the team will be missing Ali Alwan for the match, Sellami expressed confidence in the remaining squad members.

“Our ambition remains strong as we push forward towards the World Cup, and we are confident the players will deliver a positive result,” he added.

Midfielder Nizar Rashdan stressed the significance of the game, noting that the team’s focus is on continuing their momentum.

“We are committed to playing at our highest level to keep our qualification hopes alive. Our goal is to make our fans proud, who have been supporting us all along,” he said.

The pre-match technical meeting confirmed the organisational details, with Jordan playing in white and Palestine in red.

Next, Jordan will face South Korea on Tuesday at 2:00pm Jordan time at Suwon World Cup Stadium.

The national team is currently in third place in Group B of the qualification round with nine points, trailing South Korea (14 points) and Iraq (11 points).

The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while third and fourth place teams will move on to the fourth qualification round.