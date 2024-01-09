Crown Prince Foundation’s ‘Haqiq’ initiative marks 2023 achievements

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) held its annual meeting “Haqiq” on Tuesday at King Hussein Business Park, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

During the meeting, attended by Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah, the achievements of the initiative in 2023 were reviewed and the “knights“ of the initiative were honoured in recognition of their contributors and significant role in achieving the initiative’s goals.

The event highlighted that “Haqiq” offered training opportunities for more than 50,000 participants last year, a fivefold increase compared with the number of participants in 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The initiative’s positive impact extended to more than 120,000 people in local communities through 600 volunteer activities. It focused on building the capacity of more than 400 trainers from the Ministry of Education through its Training of Trainers programme.

A total of 12 “knights” from Haqiq participated in a cultural exchange programme in Japan. The initiative’s knights also participated in the formation of the Jordanian flag during the wedding ceremony of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, Petra added.

The CPF also highlighted its plans to expand the scope of the initiative in the next cohort to include all eighth-grade students of both genders in all schools in the Kingdom.