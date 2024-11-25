Creativity Club Karak, GIZ launch forum theatre manual to empower youth in conflict resolution

The Creativity Club Karak (CCK) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) Civil Peace Service (CPS) Programme launches a co-developed Forum Theatre in Peace-building Manual on October 30 (Photo courtesy of GIZ)

AMMAN — In a step towards youth-led conflict resolution in Jordan, the Creativity Club Karak (CCK) and the German Agency for International Cooperation's (GIZ) Civil Peace Service (CPS) Programme launched a co-developed Forum Theatre in Peace-building Manual on October 30.

The guide equips educators, youth workers, and community leaders with interactive theatre techniques to address real-life conflicts, fostering creative problem-solving and community dialogue, according to a statement by GIZ.

The manual will be shared with representatives from schools, theatres, community centres, as well as non-governmental and governmental organisations, aiming to raise awareness about using interactive theatre methods for youth work in Karak and beyond. "This interactive method encourages creative, sometimes surprising, ways of resolving conflicts," the GIZ statement read, noting that the manual was piloted by two theatre groups, Al Qantara from Ma’an and CCK from Karak, which performed plays based on real-life conflicts over the past months.

GIZ also highlighted the initiative’s goal of promoting conflict resolution mechanisms and creating opportunities for vulnerable groups and regions.

The Forum Theatre methodology involves participants developing theatrical plays based on community-specific conflicts.

By engaging in this process, participants explore creative solutions and encourage meaningful dialogue, the statement said.

GIZ also said that the project began in 2019 with an introductory workshop on Forum Theatre.

Inspired by this approach, the youth group decided to continue using theatre as a tool to drive change in their communities.

"Forum Theatre provided participants with expertise and confidence, empowering them to discuss and apply this methodology," GIZ noted.

GIZ also stressed that Forum Theatre is more than a platform for self-expression—it enables audiences to experiment with proposed solutions and challenge community power dynamics, fosters audience participation and encourages open dialogue to address and resolve conflicts collaboratively.

"Conflicts for plays are chosen through brainstorming sessions to ensure relevance to the target audience. Schools and civil society organisations serve as micro-communities, offering a starting point for addressing broader societal challenges."

"By utilising Forum Theatre methodologies, participants develop critical thinking skills and strategies for resolving collective conflicts, creating a foundation for addressing larger societal issues," the statement said.