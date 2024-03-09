Crafting a greener future: Story of Sanaa Mohammad

AMMAN — In Jordan, amidst the burgeoning discourse on environmental sustainability and innovation, Sanaa Mohammad’s narrative unfolds — a testament to the power of visionary thinking and environmental stewardship in the realm of fashion. Her journey from an aspiring designer to a trailblazer in sustainable fashion is an illustration of how creativity, when aligned with the cause of environmental conservation, can pave the way for significant societal contributions and industry transformation.

Sanaa’s venture began with a simple, yet, profound realisation of the excessive textile waste plaguing our planet. Armed with a passion for design and commitment to making a difference, she set her sights on transforming discarded denim and other fabrics into something beautiful and valuable. This was not merely a project but a mission to introduce a sustainable ethos into the fashion industry.

The turning point in her journey came through a symbiotic partnership with a local factory, a collaboration that breathed life into her innovative designs. This endeavor, however, was not just a solitary pursuit but was significantly bolstered by the support through UNIDO’ Khayt Fashion Design Competition, which recognised the potential of her initiatives to contribute to Jordan’s fashion industry’s growth and sustainability.

Khayt initiative brings together emerging Jordanian designers and manufacturers with the aim of supporting local designers and helping manufacturers create new products for international markets. The initiative has helped improve their skills, encouraged networking, and assisted in creating job opportunities, thus enabling them to support their families.

“In adversity, I found potential,” she states. Her approach went beyond merely crafting garments; it was about redefining fashion’s future, laying the groundwork for a sustainable paradigm that champions environmental stewardship while fostering economic development.

Today, Sanaa stands as a pioneer, inspiring others to challenge conventions and embrace sustainable practices within the fashion industry. Her work serves as a compelling call to action, urging us to rethink how we view waste and sustainability in fashion. Through her creativity, perseverance, and dedication, Sanaa Mohammad is not just creating fashion; she is spearheading a movement towards a more sustainable and prosperous future, proving that with innovation and commitment, transforming the fabric of the fashion industry is not just possible—it’s imperative.

*This story is a compilation of narratives contributed by UNICEF, UNIDO, UN Women, UNFPA.