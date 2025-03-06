CPF partners with PwC Middle East to enhance volunteering impact

A collaboration between Crown Prince Foundation and PwC Middle East aims to develop joint strategies and tools to enhance volunteerism and assess its impact at the national level (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) started a strategic partnership with PwC Middle East at its headquarters in Amman.

The agreement was signed by TammamManko, the Foundation's Executive Director, and Michael Orfali, PwC territory senior partner in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The collaboration aims to develop jointstrategies and tools to enhance volunteerism and assess its impact at the national level.

The initiative's initial phase will focus on developing guidelines and tools to prepare a comprehensive volunteer impact report for Jordan.

This will include thoroughly reviewing current practices, identifying gaps, and improving reporting frameworks. In addition, new methods will be created to monitor and evaluate the data used in this context.

The CPF emphasised that global benchmarks will be used to identify best practices in reporting related to national priorities. In close coordination with relevant stakeholders, tools to measure the impact of volunteerism will also be developed.

In the second phase of the partnership, PwC Middle East will work to devise strategies that encourage greater involvement from the private sector in volunteer activities, while also strengthening volunteer efforts and integrating volunteer reporting within the frameworks of corporate social responsibility and sustainable environmental, social, and governance metrics.

The foundation highlighted the significance of this collaboration with PwC Middle East in Jordan, noting that it will play a pivotal role in enhancing the national impact of volunteering.

The partnership aims to refine reporting practices and create a supportive environment for the private sector to actively engage in volunteerism and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

CPF has long been committed to promoting volunteerism, particularly among youth. This commitment was realised through the launch of the "Nahno" platform in 2019, a national volunteer and youth engagement platform developed in collaboration with UNICEF and the Ministry of Youth.

The "Nahno" platform has made "significant strides," with over 5.6 million volunteer hours contributed by more than 193,000 volunteers, in collaboration with over 3,160 partners from various sectors across Jordan.