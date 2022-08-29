CPF, Independent Election Commission sign MoU

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) and the Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to provide a framework for awareness and training through joint academic programmes.

The memo also aims to enhance election awareness among the youth, boost cooperation between the CPF and the IEC to encourage the youth to engage with political parties and raise awareness in election procedures and stages, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

IEC President Mousa Maaytah stressed the commission's keenness to enhance cooperation with the CPF to increase the political awareness of the youth. CPF CEO Tamam Mango said that the MoU accords with HRH Crown Prince Hussein's directives to encourage students to get involved in political life and to enhance partisan culture.