Court of Cassation upholds prison sentence for minor

By Rana Husseini - Oct 28,2023 - Last updated at Oct 28,2023

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld an Amman Court of Appeals verdict to sentence a minor to one year in detention after convicting him of attempting to murder a boy during a wedding in Karak in September 2019.

The Court of Appeals declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder, stemming from “a heated dispute” with the victim, on Sept. 12.

The defendant was sentenced to three years in detention at a juvenile centre.

However, the court decided to reduce the sentence to one year because the victim dropped charges against him and “to give him a second chance in life”.

Court papers said the defendant was attending a wedding in Karak with his younger brother.

"The defendant learnt that the victim engaged in a heated argument with his younger brother and that he struck his sibling with a wooden stick on his head,” court documents said.

The defendant went to discuss the matter with the victim and the argument became heated, the court stated.

“The defendant drew a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach,” according to court papers.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the stabbing incident after undergoing few surgeries, the court papers added.

The defendant contested his ruling via his lawyer arguing that there were “legal errors in the investigation procedures”.

The Court of Appeal’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the eight-year sentence ruling.

The higher court ruled that the Court of Appeal proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Qassem Dughmi and Mohammad Khashashneh.