Cosmetic surgeon arrested after surgery goes wrong
By JT - Nov 30,2022 - Last updated at Nov 30,2022
AMMAN — Security personnel have arrested a cosmetic surgeon, who is also the owner of the cosmetic centre, who performed surgery on a woman of Arab nationality around three weeks ago.
Soon after, the woman was rushed to hospital where she was reported to be in critical condition.
The owner of the centre will be referred to court, according to a Public Security Directorate statement
