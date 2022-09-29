Correlation One launches free data science training programme

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh and guests pose for a photo during the launch of a free training programme titled ‘Data Science for All’ (DS4A) by Correlation One on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Correlation One)

AMMAN — Correlation One has launched its 10-week, free training programme “Data Science for All” (DS4A) on Wednesday, which focuses on the development of data analytics and data science skills.

The event was held during a reception in Amman in the presence of Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, a delegation from the US embassy and representatives of the private sector and non-profit organisations.

Correlation One is a New York-based technology company which aims to create equal access to data science. Both Jordanian citizens and Syrian refugees in Jordan can benefit from the programme, led by professors from universities such as Harvard, Columbia, Stanford and MIT.

During the event, Hanandeh noted that DS4A’s goals align with the work of the Youth, Technology and Jobs (YTJ) programme implemented by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

“The biggest challenge we’re facing in Jordan is unemployment,” he added, noting that “digital skills upscaling” will be help cover a large portion of the labour market’s needs and reduce unemployment rates in the next five to 10 years.

“In today’s evolving markets, data literacy is fast becoming a competitive edge for individuals, enterprises and governments,” Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Correlation One Shamsudeen Mustafa said.

He added that DS4A was “well received” in Jordan, as over 1,700 self-taught individuals as well as professionals working in software engineering and other technical areas have completed the application process.

The training of the first 50 fellows begins on October 1. After completing the programme, they will be matched with employment opportunities at local and multinational companies, according to Mustafa.

The trainees will be involved in “10 weeks of intensive practical training based on a unique, market-driven curriculum that will teach them to harness the power of data to solve real-life problems. They will also network with like-minded professionals and demonstrate their ability to add business value to our prestigious partner employers,” he said.

“The course will also allow learners to collaborate in teams on capstone projects using actual datasets relevant to Jordan. These projects will address topics like education, energy, water systems and modernising the public sector,” he added.

To date, over 8,000 learners from around the world have benefited from the company’s programmes. Through a broad network of coalitions and partnerships, Correlation One plans on training 10,000 people each year in Jordan, according to Mustafa.

In a statement sent to The Jordan Times, Correlation One Country Manager Shahed Atieh, said: “There’s immense untapped talent and human capital in Jordan. Our work is focused on creating opportunities for this talent by providing world-class education and connecting them with global employers.”

“We want to be the bridge between talent and opportunity in Jordan, and are excited to launch our operations here,” she added.