Conference discusses future of nuclear medicine in Jordan

Chairman of the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission Khaled Toukan speaks during the third annual conference of the Jordanian Society of Nuclear Medicine on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The third annual conference of the Jordanian Society of Nuclear Medicine (JOSNM), brought Jordan’s pioneering efforts in nuclear medicine to the forefront.

The third JOSNM, which kicked off on Thursday in Amman, was organised in collaboration with the Arab Society of Nuclear Medicine (ARSNM), King Hussein Cancer Centre and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This conference seeks to review the latest developments and trends in Jordan’s nuclear medicine sector,” said Akram Ibrahim, head of JOSNM.

Ibrahim noted that the conference would cover the promotion of nuclear medicine in order to serve the various medical sectors.

Chairman of the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission Khaled Toukan pointed out that the research reactor is heading towards developing medical radio-isotopic products which would contribute to reinforcing nuclear medicine in the Kingdom.

“Jordan is progressing towards achieving its national vision, to be an example of the peaceful use of nuclear energy,” according to Toukan.

Work is underway to locally produce Holmium-166 as a medical isotope, Technetium-99 and Lutetium-177, and distribute them as final products to hospitals across Jordan, he said.

Head of Nuclear Medicine and Diagnostic Imaging Section at the IAEA Diana Paez lauded the efforts of Jordanian doctors who promote the nuclear medical sector, noting that “this speciality has been growing tremendously in the last few years,”

The conference was mainly attended by representatives from medical and nuclear research institutions.