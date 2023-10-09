Commercial operation begins for 24-megawatt photovoltaic solar-power project in Disi — Abu Soud

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud on Sunday announced the launch of the commercial operation of the photovoltaic solar-power project with a capacity of 24 megawatts in the Disi area (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud on Sunday announced the launch of the commercial operation of the photovoltaic solar-power project with a capacity of 24 megawatts in the Disi area.

The project is the first of its kind in the water sector, as a strategic 33-megawatt solar-power project at peak time.

It is expected to reduce the electricity costs by 70 per cent in Zay water treatment plant and 30 per cent in Wadi Al Arab water treatment plant linked to the Electricity Distribution Company, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abu Soud said that the project’s initial operating year is expected to produce 79 GWh of energy, noting that this optimistic projection is attributed to the integration of cutting-edge solar technology, including bi-facial solar panels and single-axis-tracker systems, aimed at optimising the use of peak solar hours.

Abu Soud expressed his appreciation to various stakeholders, mainly the European Union, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission and NEPCO for their instrumental roles in the project.

He revealed that the project is funded by a 30-million-euro grant from the European Union. A segment of this grant is allocated for an energy storage facility integrated into the national grid, alongside a supplementary 1-megawatt solar venture situated at the Zara Maen station, the minister added.

This project will increase the renewable energy contribution by 2.5 per cent and contribute to sustaining water services.