Cold weather, snow flurries forecast for Monday — JMD
By JT - Feb 23,2025 - Last updated at Feb 23,2025
A polar air mass continues to affect Jordan on Monday (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The weather on Monday will remain very cold with partial cloud cover, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast on Sunday.
There is a slight chance of light, scattered showers in the morning, which could include light snow flurries over mountainous areas for a short period, where winds will be northwesterlymoderate to brisk, the JMD said, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
On Tuesday, there will be a slight increase in temperatures, though it will still be very cold. Some clouds will appear at high altitudes, with moderate southeasterly winds.
On Wednesday, the JMD forecast another slight rise in temperatures, and the weather will generally remain cold, with clouds appearing at high altitudes with moderate northwesterlywinds.
Temperatures on Monday are forecast to range between 6°C and -2° C in East Amman, 4°C to-3°C in West Amman, 3°C to -4°C in the northern mountainous areas, and 17°C to 7°C in Aqaba.
The JMD also warned of low visibility due to fog formation, and frost in the early morning and late night hours in various parts of the Kingdom, including the central and northern areas of the Jordan Valley.
