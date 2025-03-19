Cold air mass brings temperature drop, rain

A cold air mass is forecast to intensify on Thursday, causing a further drop in temperatures, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (Petra photo)

AMMAN – Jordan is currently experiencing the effects of a cold and humid air mass linked to a depression, resulting in a noticeable temperature drop, increased cloud cover, and strong winds, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The cold air mass is forecast to intensify on Thursday, causing a further drop in temperatures. The weather will be cold and mostly cloudy, with periods of rain in northern and central Jordan, and occasional rain in parts of the east and southwest, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Winds will be active, with gusts exceeding 65 kilometres per hour, leading to blowing dust and significantly reduced visibility, especially in the eastern and southeasternparts of the Kingdom, according to the JMD.

Friday will bring another slight temperature drop, with cold and mostly cloudy weather.

Scattered showers are expected in the western parts, and moderate westerly winds will occasionally pick up, raising dust in desert areas.

By Saturday morning, fog is expected to form in high mountain areas, with a slight increase in temperatures during the day, the department forecast.

While most regions will remain relatively cold, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer conditions. Low-altitude clouds will persist, and moderate northwesterly winds will continue.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to range between 12°C and 6°C in East Amman, 10°C and 4°C in West Amman, 25°C and 12°C at the Dead Sea, and 26°Cand 12°C in Aqaba.