CliQ system sees 92% growth in e-payments in January — JoPACC

AMMAN — Electronic payments in Jordan through the instant payment system CliQ recorded a significant increase of 92 per cent in January compared to the same period last year, according to the latest monthly report on digital instant payment systems issued by the Jordan Payment and Clearing Company (JoPACC).

The report revealed that “the total value of transactions processed via CliQ reached JD1.33 billion last month, marking a "substantial" rise from JD694 million recorded in January of the previous year".

Also, the report highlighted that money transfers accounted for 80.6 per cent of the total value of transactions through CliQ, reaching some JD1.08 billion. Meanwhile, payments for purchases represented 19.4 per cent, totalling JD259 million.

The report further indicated that money transfers constituted more than 88 per cent of the total number of transactions, while payments for purchases accounted for the remaining percentage.

Industry experts stressed the importance of real-time payment systems like CliQ in enhancing economic activity and improving financial efficiency.

“By facilitating instant, seamless, and cost-free transactions, such systems contribute to streamlining both personal and business financial operations,” Bayan Khaled, a Jordanian computer engineer and artificial intelligence developer told The Jordan Times.

Many users have also expressed positive feedback on CliQ’s impact.

Lina Hani, a small business owner in Amman, said: “CliQ has made it easy for me to receive payments instantly from my customers. I no longer have to worry about delays."

Similarly, Emad Bakir, a frequent user, told The Jordan Times: “Sending money to my family takes seconds, and there are no extra fees. It is a real game changer when compared to traditional bank transfers."