Citizens complain street beggars becoming annoying, aggressive

AMMAN — The streets of the Kingdom are increasingly crowded with beggars, especially during the summer months, a phenomenon citizens said has become annoying and needs to be curbed.

The Ministry of Social Development, in its monthly report in June, revealed that it had conducted 445 anti-vagrancy campaigns, during which 476 beggars have been arrested.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Jordanians from different walks of life talked about their different experiences with street beggars, agreeing that it is an increasingly annoying social phenomenon.

Muhannad Russan, 56, described beggars as “opportunistic scammers”.

“Giving money directly to vagrants is not an effective way to contribute to society,” he said, while suggesting that supporting charities and social programmes is the alternative.

The Save the Children Campaign conducted in 2024 sheds light on the plight of child beggars, revealing that 86 per cent of these children return to vagrancy, despite efforts to rehabilitate them.

Seventy-one per cent of these children do not attend school, perpetuating a cycle of poverty, according to Save the Children.

Sereen Ghaith, a 20-year-old university student said that she finds street begging bothersome and that she occasionally helps women and child beggars.

She also said that some beggars have become aggressive, even resorting to verbal abuse when denied money.

Salma Ali, a mother of three, said that beggars are no longer confined to street corners, but can be seen in commercial centres, outdoor cafes, and restaurants. “During summertime, they often target tourists and expatriates.”