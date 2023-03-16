Citi Foundation, IRC Jordan announce third edition of Resilient Futures programme

Participants pose for a photo during the launch of the third edition of the ‘Resilient Futures’ programme (Photo courtesy of Citi Foundation)

AMMAN — International humanitarian organisation, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Jordan, with support from the Citi Foundation, launched the third edition of the “Resilient Futures” programme.

The programme aims to assist young people affected by crises in starting or expanding their businesses, according to a statement from the Citi Foundation.

A total of 410 vulnerable Jordanians and Syrians were helped by the programme, which was launched in 2018. A variety of business sectors were supported, including food, hairdressing, tailoring, agriculture, and more. The new edition aims to reach 241 such young people.

Julia Sayyed, the IRC's economic recovery and development coordinator in Jordan, said: "We are administering the third edition of the 'Resilient Futures' programme following tremendous success in the first two editions. Through our programmes, people have been able to start and grow their own businesses, which have boosted their self-confidence and enabled them to contribute to society."

Jordan is home to 1.3 million Syrians, including more than 676,000 registered refugees, who are trying to recover and rebuild their lives. Economic vulnerability and protection concerns in Jordan have increased. The unemployment rate reached 22.6 per cent (higher amongst females at 29.4 per cent) in Q2, 2022, read the statement.

Nour Jarrar, CEO, Citi Jordan, said: “Our partnership with the International Rescue Committee is considered as part of our continuous efforts to support the Jordan economy and shoulder part of the responsibility to help youth become economically independent. And we hope that the third iteration of the programme will help support more people in Jordan and provide them with the skills required to create a better future.”