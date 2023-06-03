Circassian Charity Association celebrates Crown Prince wedding

By JT - Jun 03,2023 - Last updated at Jun 03,2023

AMMAN — In the presence of HRH Princess Sana Asem and HRH Princess Saleha bint Asem, the Circassian Charity Association on Friday celebrated the wedding of HRH Crown Prince Hussein and HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

During the ceremony, retired Maj.Gen. Mohammed Hameed Dghjouka, head of the association, expressed congratulations to Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The event featured a video presentation highlighting key moments in the life of Crown Prince Hussein, including his birth, childhood, upbringing, and wedding. Various performances, including poetry recitals and musical performances, entertained the audience.