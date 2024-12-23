You are here
Christmas season drives increased consumer turnout — stakeholders
By Maria Weldali - Dec 23,2024 - Last updated at Dec 23,2024
President of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners Omar Awad says that the holiday season has provided a much-needed boost to the hospitality sector (File photo)
AMMAN — Local markets across Jordan are witnessing a "noticeable" increase in trade activity ahead of the Christmas season, with businesses reporting improved consumer turnout compared with 2023.
This year’s celebrations, less overshadowed the Israeli war on Gaza, have revitalised key sectors, including gifts, clothing, and confectioneries, according to industry stakeholders.
President of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners Omar Awad told The Jordan Times that the holiday season has provided a much-needed boost to the hospitality sector.
“Restaurants, cafes, and confectionery shops are seeing increased footfall and sales,” he said, adding that not all businesses within the sector are experiencing the same surge in demand.
Asad Qawasmi, representative of the clothing, footwear, and jewellery sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, highlighted a "significant" uptick in commercial activity in areas such as Abdoun, Fuheis, Ajloun, Madaba and Karak.
“Although the Christmas season is brief, it is vital in providing much-needed liquidity to a sector that has been grappling with prolonged stagnation,” Qawasmi said.
The apparel industry is also experiencing an upturn in consumer demand, according to Sultan Allan, president of the Textile, Readymade Clothes and Footwear Syndicate.
He attributed the improvement partly to holiday-themed events that have successfully drawn customers to clothing and footwear outlets.
