Christmas markets support local businesses, Gaza relief efforts

By Maria Weldali - Dec 19,2024 - Last updated at Dec 19,2024

AMMAN— As the holiday season unfolds, Christmas markets across Jordan are bustling with activity, attracting crowds eager to immerse themselves in festive joy while supporting local businesses.

These markets, an increasingly cherished tradition in Jordan, serve as vital economic drivers, offering artisans, entrepreneurs, and small businesses a seasonal boost in revenue.

Marian Khoury, a jewellery business owner selling her creations in local markets and online, told The Jordan Times, “Christmas markets in Jordan have evolved into vibrant hubs of commerce and culture, particularly in cities like Amman, Madaba, and Fuheis.”

She added, “We’ve seen a 30-40 per cent rise in sales compared with last year, as 2023 did not observe major Christmas markets due to the Gaza War.”

Khoury also noted that many businesses are allocating a portion of their profits to support Gaza this year.

Vendors at this year’s markets reported steady growth in sales compared with previous years, reflecting increased consumer confidence and a heightened appreciation for locally crafted products.

Maria Malak, a local jewellery designer, highlighted a noticeable trend in consumer preferences, saying: “This year, there has been a growing demand for sustainable and locally made products.”

She pointed out that business owners offering eco-friendly crafts, handmade decorations, and organic food items have reported higher sales.

Satanay Mohammad, owner of an online cookie shop, said that Jordan’s Christmas markets represent more than just festive celebrations.

“These markets are microcosms of the country’s economic resilience and cultural richness,” she said.