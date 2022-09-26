Chinese embassy lauds ‘flexible, strong’ ties with Jordan during national celebration

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong and embassy officials during a virtual event commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Chinese embassy in Amman on Monday held a ceremony commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

During the virtual event, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said that economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is “flexible and strong” this year, as trade volume reached $3.2 billion in the first half of the year, marking an increase of 60 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that two-way investment has grown rapidly.

A project to expand and renovate the Salt Al Ardeh road, supported by the Chinese government, is set to begin soon, the diplomat said, noting that cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure and ICT has been steadily expanding.

He also noted that cars, mobile phones and other products of Chinese brands are very popular in Jordan.

The envoy added that the study of Chinese is gaining popularity in Jordan, highlighting the cultural events held by the Chinese Cultural Centre in Amman.

The diplomat also highlighted the two countries' ongoing communication and coordination regarding regional and global issues, as well as their work to achieve international justice, especially regarding the Palestinian cause.

Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar emphasised the “deep-rooted” nature of Jordanian-Chinese relations in various fields, expressing congratulations to China on the anniversary.

Foreign Ministry representative, Ambassador Hazim Al Khatib, said that 2022 marks the 45th year of diplomatic relations between Jordan and China, highlighting the “distinguished nature” of bilateral relations, and expressing appreciation for China's stances in support of Amman's efforts to realise peace and stability, and for the Kingdom's stance towards the Palestinian cause.

During the reception, a number of members of the Chinese community in Jordan commended Jordanian-Chinese relations, highlighting the cooperation between the two nations in academia.