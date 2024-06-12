Chilean delegation visits UNRWA Centre, reaffirming solidarity for Palestinian refugees

AMMAN — In a demonstration of solidarity and support for Palestininian refugees, ahead of Jordan’s International Conference on emergency humanitarian response for Gaza, Alberto van Klaveren, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, led a high-level delegation to the UNRWA Wadi Seer Training Centre in Amman. He was accompanied by Jorge Tagle, Ambassador of Chile to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, along with other distinguished officials, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The delegation was warmly received by Olaf Becker, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, and Oroba Mousa, Chief of the Field Education Programme. During their visit, the Chilean delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on UNRWA's significant scale of operations in Jordan, which supports and empowers over 1 million Palestinian refugees through its social services, health care, education and vocational training as well as microfinance programme.

During the walking tour of the Vocational Training Centre, the delegation had the opportunity to visit some of the over 40 courses offered by UNRWA and engage with students of the architecture, hybrid vehicle mechanic and barber vocational workshops. By designing vocational courses that meet labour market demand, 90 per cent of the young graduates find employment within 1 year allowing them to attain financial independence and positively contribute to their communities, the statement said.

Hosting the largest Palestinian community outside the Middle East, Chile has been a steadfast supporter of UNRWA and Palestine refugees, with a long history of financial contributions and political support. In his remarks, van Klaveren expressed Chile's continued commitment to supporting Palestinian refugees and UNRWA's mission. He emphasised the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in addressing the challenges faced by Palestinian refugees and reaffirmed Chile’s pledge to continue financial support to UNRWA.

Becker expressed his gratitude for Chile's unwavering support over the years and highlighted the significant impact of the contributions on the lives of Palestinian refugees. The visit of the Chilean delegation marks a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Chile and UNRWA, ensuring sustained support for the rights and well-being of Palestinian refugees, according to the statement.