Children’s Race of Bromine Marathon Amman to kick off Friday

AMMAN — Run Jordan announced that it would organise the Children’s Race as part of the Bromine Marathon Amman, set to take place at the King Hussein Park on Friday at 9:00am.

The race will include children aged 6 to 14 years old, allowing children under 6 to participate alongside their parents, though they will not be competing for top places.

Participants will be categorised into three age groups: 6 to 8 years, 9 to 11 years, and 12 to 14 years, with awards granted to the top three winners in each group, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Support along the route will include assistance stations, volunteers, water stations, and ambulances to ensure the well-being of participants, where volunteers will also be stationed at the finish line to encourage and support the children.

This event is designed to promote perseverance and competitive spirit among young participants, nurturing their passion for achievement and resilience.

Run Jordan invites interested children to register for this race through its website runjordan.com, or at its office in Shmeisani, noting that the deadline for registration is on Thursday.