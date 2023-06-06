ChatGPT boss reassures AI possibilities, allays fears

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI during the Xpand conference at the King Hussein Business Park on Monday (Photo courtesy of organisers)

AMMAN — The world is still underestimating the transformative power that artificial intelligence (AI) represents, according to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the firm responsible for the ChatGPT bot.

Altman, who spoke at the Xpand conference at the King Hussein Business Park on Monday, expressed his passion for artificial intelligence, sharing his belief that the technology serves as a promising launchpad for transformative advancement in technology.

“I think it’s certainly the most exciting moment in tech that I’ve ever seen. The steepness of the curve that we’re on and what we will be able to deliver in the coming years, I think, is going to be truly remarkable,” Altman underlined.

In addition to affirming his support for artificial intelligence, Altman also highlighted the formula for establishing a start-up, while using artificial intelligence to advance its international impact.

Innovators should aim to expand their start-ups internationally, rather than limiting their growth regionally, he said.

“Many companies initially came to start their operation locally, but we convinced them to spread their operations internationally,” Altman explained.

Altman also expressed the importance of instituting artificial intelligence in the commercial market noting, “systems today are much better at doing tasks than jobs. People can do their jobs six times more efficiently than before”.

In addition to its significance in the job market, artificial intelligence has become more accessible and inexpensive to the general public in forms like GPT 4, an AI advanced chatbot that can assist individuals with everyday tasks.

Altman continued to reassure users of the safety of using GPT 4, stressing that with the ideal institution of limits, innovators can use the tool to further their companies globally.